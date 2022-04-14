Lalong mourns Statistician General of the Federation, says death huge loss

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the death of the Statistician General of the Federation , Dr Simon Harry, as a huge loss to the nation .

Lalong described Harry’s death as shocking and painful in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham , on Thursday in Jos .

He said the deceased was among those who shaped the National Bureau for Statistics, leading to its reform and transformation before he was appointed to head the organisation in August 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the death of the illustrious son of Plateau and a patriotic Nigerian was a sad development, which has created a vacuum not only to his family, but the state and nation at large.

“Although his exit is sorrowful, there is solace by the records of service and excellence he left behind.

” These are evident in his diligence, passion and honesty, which paved the way for him to rise through the ranks and become the number one Statistician in Nigeria until his death,” he said .

The governor commiserated with his immediate family, friends and associates, and urged them all to accept his death as the will of God.

He added that they should work hard to uphold his good legacies, and ensure the sustenance of his positive contributions to the society.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Lalong also appreciated President Buhari for trusting the deceased with the responsibility of over seeing the nation’s foremost statistics agency.

The Statistician General of the Federal died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Harry was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2021 to replace Yemi Kale as statistician-general of the federation to head the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). (NAN)

