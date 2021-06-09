Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, on Wednesday commiserated with the family of Dr Polycarp Azzuwut, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Health, who died on June 3.

The governor who was at deceased’s family residence in Jos, described Azzuwut as a core health professional, who was hardworking and committed to his duties.

“He is one of the very hardworking Permanent Secretaries that I appointed without lobbying, I did not know him closely but he came on board and worked very well,” he said

Lalong commended the late permanent secretary’s commitment in the state government’s efforts towards combating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the time he was suffering to help us rescue and keep people alive, God took him, it means God loves him more than us,” he said .

He prayed for God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The governor added that Azzuwut’s death was a great loss to the state considering his competence in handling responsibilities.

Responding on behalf of the family, the uncle of the deceased, Mr Andrew Azzuwut, thanked the governor for the visit, saying they were highly encouraged by the kind gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Prof. John Wade, Director of Research, Documentation and Strategic Planning in Government House, conducted a special prayer for the family during the visit.

Wade prayed God to strengthen the family and grant the deceased eternal rest.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

