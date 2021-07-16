Lalong mourns ex-deputy gov. of Kaduna State, Bala

Gov. Simon Lalong has described the death of the former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bala, as a personal loss and painful.

The governor stated this during a condolence visit to the deceased’s residence on Friday in Abuja.

“I have lost a brother but I will not query God on what He has done. Bala lived a good life and I received the news with great shock,” he said.

He said the deceased was always in solidarity with Plateau, particularly in solving its security challenges and prayed for his legacies to live on.

Bala died at the age of 64.

He condoled the family over the loss and prayed for his soul to rest in peace, saying: “It is only God that can comfort you (family).”

The deceased’s son, Mr Banta Bala thanked the governor for his visit and the friendship he had with his father.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that special prayers were conducted for the family and the soul of the deceased. (NAN)

