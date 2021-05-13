Lalong mourns ex-chief of defence staff Dogonyaro

Gov. Simon of Plateau, has expressed sadness over the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Joshua Dogonyaro, at the age of 80.

statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, described his death as a loss to the nation.

He described Dogonyaro as a patriotic and loyal officer, who served Nigeria with courage, dignity and selflessness, several commands his career, saying he accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

He lauded his outstanding leadership skills International peace keeping as Field Commander Liberia, for the Economic Community of Africa Monitoring Group (ECOMOG), saying Nigeria’ contribution during his tenure remained a reference point the Armed Forces.

“Plateau State has lost an elder statesman whose outstanding in his career, brought a lot of pride and honour for the State.

“The commitment of the deceased towards the defence of Nigeria’ territorial integrity as well as ensuring its peace and unity, stood him out as a soldier of repute whose professionalism continues to inspire many younger ones,” he said.

said Gen. Dogonyaro never hesitated to offer Plateau State and the nation his wealth of experience and knowledge, particularly towards tackling security challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes. (NAN)

