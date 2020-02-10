Lalong mourns death of Sen. Longjan

A Plateau Senator, representing South zone at the Senate, Ignatius Longjan is dead.

He was a deputy governor to Jonah Jang between 2011 to 2015, but defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2015 and won the Party’s ticket to contest for the senatorial seat.

Meanwhile, Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, has expressed shock at the death of Longjan, describing it as devastating.

A statement by his Spokesperson, Makut Macham, on Monday said the death of the Senator is a huge loss to the entire people of Plateau state.

“We have lost a man of honour and candour who in all his affairs always put the interests of Plateau State first.

“His humility and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him,” the statement read.