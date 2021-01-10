Lalong mourns AIG Dan Bature

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed shock over the sudden death of Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Dan Bature, who died at the age of 58.

Lalong in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos, said the nation had lost a committed and dutiful personality.

The governor said that the late AIG served the country throughout his career in the Nigeria Police Force with dignity, courage and zeal until he left the service in December 2019.

He said, even in retirement, the deceased had continued to serve the nation and Plateau, by offering his wealth of experience and also impacting his immediate community.

The governor said that he contributed to the restoration of peace and security in Plateau, through his consistent engagement in peace building and capacity building for crime fighting.

He eulogized late Bature for empowering youths in his community and the state, saying his entrepreneurial projects created employment opportunities for many youths while boosting the economy.

He commiserated with his family and the people of Plateau and prayed to God to grant his soul of the deceased eternal rest.(NAN)