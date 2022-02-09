Lalong lauds Senate’s bill for establishment of 6 new law school campuses

Gov. Simon Lalong on Wednesday lauded the Senate for passing a bill seeking to establish six more law school campuses across the country.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham in Jos .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that if the bill is also passed by the house of representatives and approved by the president, it will increase the law school campuses from six to 12 in the country.

The approval of the new law campuses followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters on the Legal Education Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The bill was sponsored by Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi).

Accordingly, the Senate approved the Jos Law School Campus, Plateau and Kabba Law School Campus, Kogi, for the North-central geo-political zone.

The chamber also gave the nod for the Yola Law School Campus, Adamawa and Maiduguri Law School Campus, Borno, to serve the North-east zone.

In the North-west, the Senate approved the Kano Law School Campus, Kano State and Argungun Law School Campus, Kebbi.

In the South-east, the chamber gave approval for the Enugu Law School Campus and Okija Law School Campus, Anambra.

Lalong said Plateau is a home of learning supported by good weather, hospitable people and enough infrastructure to support the Institution

“I strongly commend the senate for this decision and the choice of Plateau State as a host of one of the new campuses.

“This is a right choice considering that Plateau has been a leading producer of lawyers in Nigeria with the University of Jos churning out many graduates, who have gone ahead to make the nation proud on the Bench, the Bar and other sectors.

” Only recently, we finalised plans to establish a new Law Faculty at the Plateau State University Bokkos to expand the training of lawyers in the State and nation at large,” he said .

He said the establishment of more law schools will also strengthen the training of Nigerian legal professionals, and reduce the challenges experienced by law graduates in getting admitted to the few Law Schools which is a prerequisite for call to the Bar.

Lalong expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will not hesitate to give his assent to the amended law.

He commended Senate President Ahmed Lawan and other senators for their inputs .

He thanked the Sponsor of the Bill , Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi) for his role in passing the amendment creating the new Law School campuses and also the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The governor noted that the efforts of his administration in working assiduously to restore peace to Plateau was yielding positive results, which was attracting not only investors and visitors, but Federal projects and Institutions. (NAN)

