Lalong lauds NAF for establishing Search, Rescue Base in Plateau

Gov. Simon Lalong has commended the Nigerian for establishing a Search an Rescue Base in Plateau.

Lalong gave the commendation the new Commander of 551 NAF Station, Air Commodore Bidemi Marquis in the Government in  Jos.

The governor expressed hope that the rescue would strengthen surveillance to forestall security challenges.

He congratulated the commander his new recent posting to Jos, while assuring him of his support to enable him discharge his duties effectively.

He said NAF contributed to the relative peace enjoyed in Plateau, and expressed hope that his new would further strengthen peace in the state.

The governor also thanked NAF for establishing secondary schools in the state, saying has facilitated access to quality education to Plateau residents.

Earlier, Marquis said the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Marshal Amao, has directed his officials to security in their areas of operations through collaboration with constituted civilian authority.

He said the vision of Gov. Lalong for transformation aligns with the vision of NAF, which was premised ensuring peaceful coexistence for national development .

“For a state to experience transformation must be a driving force that will that change.

“For us to have speedy progress we must enhance national security.

“I have here for like two months now, I have seen the capability and potential of the state.

“We are ready to play our constitutional role for people to go back to their business and for investors to come in to the state, ” he said. (NAN)

