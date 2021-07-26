Lalong lauds Maimako, ex-Unijos VC, over infrastructural devt.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has lauded a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, for ensuring infrastructural development in the institution during his tenure.

The governor gave the commendation during the thanksgiving mass held for Maimako to mark the end of his tenure as vice-chancellor at St. Mary’s Church, Lu’ukwo, Qu’an pan Local Government Area, on Sunday.

He said the former vice-chancellor’s giant stride in infrastructural development had repositioned the institution for improved academic performance.

This, the governor said, was acknowledged by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu.

“The minister described Maimako as one of the best performing vice-chancellors in the university, saying that he left a very good record,” he said.

Lalong wished the former vice-chancellor well and prayed for more recognitions for his good works, even as he urged his successor to build on his achievement.

The governor called for prayers for an end to the security challenges bedevilling the country and for Nigerian leaders to enable them discharge their duties diligently.

“Leaders are human beings; they need prayers. This country is going to get out of all these problems but we need prayers for insecurity to be a thing of the past,” he said.

In his sermon entitled: “Name”, Rev Fr. Gabriel Gowok, of the university’s Chaplaincy, urged Christians to strive to leave their footprints on the sands of time.

He said that people should reflect on their identities and ensure they lived lives that would impact positively on fellow humans.

“A name gives room for deep talk; your name remains after your death,” the cleric said.

In his remarks, the Archbishop of Jos Diocese, Most Rev. Mathew Audu, stressed the need for people to show appreciation to God in order to strengthen their relationship with Him and for more blessings.

He said the occasion was to acknowledge the gift of life by God and the privilege given to Maimako to serve the university to the best of his ability.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Audu offered special prayers for the former vice-chancellor.

Maimako, in his remarks, thanked God for his successful tenure and the university community for the opportunity given to him to serve.

He commended the governor for his support and for creating an enabling environment for him to discharge his duties, all of which, he said, contributed to his success. (NAN)

