Lalong lauds ECWA President for youths mentoring

April 21, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has lauded the President of the Evangelical Church of Christ Winning All (ECWA), Rev Stephen Panya, for mentoring youths and devoting his life the service of humanity.

Lalong made the commendation in a congratulatory message the cleric on his as ECWA President for another term and his appointment as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Bingham University.

The congratulatory message was issued the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on in Jos.

Lalong said that his was well deserved, considering his purposeful leadership which has enabled the Church more in the lives of its members and the society.

He eulogised the President’s passion for revival, saying the outcome was manifested in the various mission outreaches of ECWA, where more souls were being won for God, leading church planting and expansion.

The governor also commended Panya for his passion for entrepreneurship development and empowerment, as well as investments in health and education, saying that the gesture has impacted many lives.

He urged to consolidate achievements of the ECWA over the years, while assuring of the support of the Plateau State Government in ensuring the progress of the Church.

The governor also felicitated the ECWA President occasion of his 58th and prayed to God to continue to protect and grant good health and wisdom in his discharge of duties.(NAN)

