Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has lauded the President of the Evangelical Church of Christ Winning All (ECWA), Rev Stephen Panya, for mentoring youths and devoting his life to the service of humanity.

Lalong made the commendation in a congratulatory message to the cleric on his re-election as ECWA President for another term and his appointment as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Bingham University.

The congratulatory message was issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos.

Lalong said that his re-election was well deserved, considering his purposeful leadership which has enabled the Church to make more impact in the lives of its members and the society.

He eulogised the President’s passion for revival, saying the outcome was manifested in the various mission outreaches of ECWA, where more souls were being won for God, leading to church planting and expansion.

The governor also commended Panya for his passion for entrepreneurship development and empowerment, as well as investments in health and education, saying that the gesture has impacted many lives.

He urged him to consolidate on the achievements of the ECWA over the years, while assuring him of the support of the Plateau State Government in ensuring the progress of the Church.

The governor also felicitated with the ECWA President on the occasion of his 58th birthday and prayed to God to continue to protect him and grant him good health and wisdom in his discharge of duties.(NAN)

