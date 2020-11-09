Lalong lauds Alumni for intervention projects

Plateau governor Simon Lalong, on Sunday in Jos, commended the Nasarawa Old Students Association (NOSA) for the construction of new structures as well as rehabilitating old ones at his Alma Mater

The governor made the commendation in a press release issued by the Commissioner for information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, who represented him at the commissioning and handing over of the intervention projects to the authorities of Government Science School, Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

He urged the alumni of various schools to emulate the institution by giving back to society, saying such gestures would improve infrastructure development in the education sector.

Among the intervention projects commissioned were a 30,000 litre solar powered borehole with an overhead tank reticulated to all hostels, science block and kitchen.

Other projects included a renovated, furnished and equipped science laboratory block as well as renovated male and female hostels.(NAN)