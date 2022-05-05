Lalong is a peacemaker – Lawmaker

Sen. Nora Dadu’ut (APC/Plateau South) has felicitated with Gov. Simon Lalong on his 59th birthday and described him as a peacemaker and bridge builder.Dadu’ut, in a goodwill message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos, said Lalong’s commitment to enthrone enduring peace was exemplary.

The lawmaker said she was an supporter of the governor and would continue to support him for the good of Plateau people.“I want to use this opportunity to thank his excellency for his support and to say that I will always support his political aspiration.“

Lalong, who is our leader, is a gentleman and visionary leader who has over time shown his unalloyed commitment to the betterment of his people,” she said.Dadu’ut acknowledged the impactful programmes of Lalong-led government, especially the construction of the British American flyover bridge and other projects .She wished the governor good health and God’s continued guidance in the years ahead. (NAN)(

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

