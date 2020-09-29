Lalong inuagurates Abuja-Jos Max Air flight

Share the news













Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has inuagurated the operations of Max Air flights from Abuja to Jos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration followed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Plateau Government and Max Air on Sept. 1, 2020 to boost business activities and tourism in the state.

Lalong said after he had landed in Jos from Abuja that the day was historic in opening more business opportunities for the state.

He added that the launch of the flight operation was part of his administration’s policy of economic rebirth.

He explained that “part of our policy is economic rebirth and we cannot do that without ease of movement, without ease of doing business.

“Just recently, we launched a one-stop centre and we saw the eagerness of a lot of investors coming into Plateau but our roads are not too good.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau members at the National Assembly in working toward repairing the roads in the state.

Lalong said the operations of Max Air would encourage the business class who expressed concerns on the safety of the roads to patronise the airline, saying the duration for the flight was only 25 minutes.

“The airline is not only for business people but also to ease the movement of our sons and daughters who want to visit the state,” he said.

He urged Plateau people to support his administration by sustaining the peace in the state, saying it was critical for investors to explore the potential of the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Ahmed Maje, congratulated Lalong for the feat, saying it was a great milestone in the development of the state.

He expressed the hope that the airline would ease the transportation of pilgrims from the state, while praying for the Jos Airport to commence international flights during his administration.

“This will improve our security and our welfare,” he said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, said that the flight operation was critical to opening up economic opportunities.

She prayed for peace in the state and urged Plateau people to live in peace, irrespective of their differences, saying it would shore up development.

NAN reports that the Boeing 737, 300 Series from Abuja had 62 passengers, including the Plateau governor, his wife, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen.

Others were the Senator Representing Plateau Central, Hezekiah Dimka and the Chairman of the National Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, among others.

The flights are scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. (NAN)

