Lalong inaugurates special public works programme in Plateau 

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has inaugurated the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government in the state.

Inaugurating the programme on Friday in Jos, Lalong, represented by Alhaji Usman Idi, the state Commissioner for Environment, said the programme would address unemployment in the state and country in general.

He added that the programme was also designed by the federal government to tackle other vices among youths, particularly at the rural areas.

“Without doubt, this programme is a great initiative of government to address the challenge of unemployment in the country, especially at the rural areas.