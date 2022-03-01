Lalong inaugurates customary court head, 11 Perm Secs

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Tuesday inaugurated the President, Plateau Customary Court, Mrs Blessing Dalyop, and 11 new Permanent Secretaries at Government House, Jos.

At the ceremony, the governor tasked them to be diligent and committed to duty to ensure the implementation of government’s policies and the completion of its ongoing projects.

He urged the president of the customary court to build on the legacies of her predecessors and improve the service of the court by identifying and tackling challenges that could impede the smooth administration of justice.

“I, therefore, urge my Lord to uphold the virtues of integrity, impartiality, fairness and justice which are the hallmarks of the Judiciary.

“You must work to remove all obstacles that inhibit the attainment of these ideals whether they relate to corruption, inefficiency, lack of training, poor infrastructure or others.

“I assure you that the Executive Arm of Government will give you the support you need to make a difference during your tenure as President of the Customary Court,” he said.

Lalong urged the new Permanent Secretaries to imbibe discipline, fairness and honesty in the discharge of their duties while demonstrating innovation, creativity and resource management in the governance architecture of the state.

“You must, therefore, not see this new status as a licence for self-aggrandisement, mismanagement, and promotion of ideals that are alien to the civil service.

“You must operate within the culture, values and laid down rules of the service.

“Anything outside the accepted norms will not be accepted,” he said.

Lalong said the appointment of Permanent Secretaries based on professional aptitude test and proficiency to Information Communication Technology (ICT) would cascade to other levels to improve efficiency, productivity and value in the civil service.

He said he has directed the training of all civil servants in the use of ICT tools and had recently approved workshops and trainings for Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Stenographers amongst others to boost their capacity.

He urged civil servants to conduct themselves in line with the stipulated guidelines of the service and avoid being used by politicians for their selfish interest.

“We will not spare those who run contrary to the rules,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Dalyop thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve while assuring him that they would discharge their duties diligently.

The new permanent secretaries were: Mssr Farmson Choji, Awos Peter, Lamba Bot, Abus Izang, Vincent Niyel, Horlong Hoomkwap, Fidelis Daboer, Daniel Lenge, Albert Chaimang, Mrs Rebecca Shaseet and Mrs Sadiya Yero. (NAN)

