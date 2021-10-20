Lalong inaugurates committee for Plateau Agenda 2050

Gov. Simon Lalong inaugurated a 17-man steering committee for “Plateau Agenda 2050’’, a long term development plan for the state on Wednesday in Jos.

He expressed confidence in the committee members and charged them to develop a blueprint which would restore Plateau to be among the top three states in Nigeria.

Lalong said they should ensure that the plan which is supported by the UNDP enables Plateau to flourish in economic development, good governance, and social welfare of its people.

“It is expected that the consultative engagements in this assignment will be wide and devoid of any partisan preferences.

“The Plateau State Agenda 2050 will not only build upon the gains of the current Plateau State Development Strategy 2019 – 2023.

“It will also deliberately align our aspirations as a state to the global development targets and indicators captured in the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals,’’ he said.

The governor said also that the plan was to ensure that the state did not fail in catering to its people, especially in periods of adversity.

He said Plateau is blessed with many natural resources in agriculture, solid minerals and tourism, thus making it a potential surplus contributor to national coffers.

“That is why we have planned an economic and investment summit that will enable us to remind investors of the vast opportunities that Plateau is blessed with,’’ he said.

Lalong said the committee’s terms of reference included providing strategic leadership and direction for the Development Plan Project as well as conducting a needs assessment and establishing sectorial working groups accordingly.

He said the committee was to act as authoriser to ensure cooperation and collaboration of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government and other relevant non-state actor groups.

He said the committee would ensure the alignment of policy goals, targets and strategies in the development plan with the vision and mission of Plateau, while securing the legislative instrument for the sustainable implementation of the plan across various administrations up to 2050.

Earlier, the UNDP Senior Economic Advisor, Dr Amarakoon Bandara, said Plateau had the potential of increasing its low income status, but required partnership with the private sector and civil society organisations to harness its opportunities.

He urged the committee to work assiduously toward realising the objectives, while assuring them of the support of the UNDP in the discharge of duties.

Responding, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Chairman of the committee and Deputy Governor of Plateau, assured the governor of members’ commitment to duties.

He said members would adopt global best practices which would add quality to projects in the state.

He appealed to MDAs to cooperate with the committee to deliver its mandate to the best of its ability.

Also in the committee are Da Jacob Buba Gyang, the Gbong Gwom Jos and chairman of the Plateau Traditional Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof Danladi Abok.

Others are Mr Jafaru Wuyep, the Chief Technical Advisor, Programme Management and Results Delivery Office, who would serve as its Secretary and the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Saleh Yipmong. (NAN)

