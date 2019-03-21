Lalong: I need 2000 votes to beat Useni

By Peter Amine/Jos

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau said it will be stupid of him to lose the supplementary election scheduled for Saturday as he needs only 2000 votes out of 49000 to claim victory.

The Independent National Electoral (INEC) declared the Plateau governorship election, along with the elections in Bauchi, Kano, Sokoto, Benue and Adamawa, inconclusive, because the vote difference between Lalong and his challenger, Senator Jeremiah Useni was less than the cancelled votes

Lalong who spoke in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Jos, said that he was sure of victory.

“The coast is very clear for me. I am going for just 2000 votes.

“It will be stupid for me to lose election with 2000 votes with the popularity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on ground and what I have done for the state.

“We have 49000 registered voters in the places that the election will be conducted and I am leading with almost 45000.

“What magic will they do in the places?” he asked.

The governor said that Mangu which had about 25000 registered voters for the supplementary election was his stronghold.

He stated that he had won in those areas before the votes were cancelled because of issues of over-voting and card reader failure.

Lalong however, said that he was ready for Sen. Jeremiah Useni, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cnndidate, if he decided to challenge his impending victory at the tribunal.