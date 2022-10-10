Lalong greets Gbong Gwom Jos at 71

By Zainab Oyekan

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has sent warm greetings to Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of the Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs , Da Jacob Gyang Buba on his 71st birthday.

This is contained in a statement by Simon Macham , the

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor on Monday in Jos.



Lalong rejoiced with the monarch and appreciated his role in promoting peace, diversity and the culture of the state and its people.



He said that as a member of the Plateau Security Council, the Gbong Gwom Jos had brought enermous experience and wise counsel from his background as former comptroller general of customs in assisting the state to deal with many security challenges.



The governor said that the royal father had equally used his position as one of the key figures within the Northern Traditional Council to reach out and synergised with his counterparts in other parts of the country toward promoting peace, security, good governance and harmony.



He wished him good health, long life and God’s protection as he continued to serve the people and work for the good of humanity.(NAN)

