Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, on Saturday congratulated the former Accountant General of the State, Nde Joshua Waklek, as he clocks 72 years.

Lalong congratulated the Septugenarian in a message through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham in Jos.

The governor described the celebrator, who is also the ‘Wazirin Pankshin’ as an astute professional, who continues to deploy his vast experience to the service of Plateau, Nigeria and humanity.

He eulogised the elder statesman as having a rich pedigree of patriotism, diligence and excellence, that has made him outstanding in life.

”He stands out as a civil servant even at retirement, having served in several capacities in the state including as Permanent Secretary,” he said.

Lalong noted that the celebrator as Chairman, Governing Council of the University of Ibadan, has proven to be a man of honour and integrity as he has brought stability to the institution, making it to remain focused on research and learning.

He also noted that as a strong member of the Kaduna Polytechnic Alumni Association, Waklek has equally demonstrated his passion for educational development, especially in technical and vocational skills building.

The governor said that Waklek who also held the position of President of Ngas Development Association, continues to show deep passion and commitment in promoting and sustaining culture and tradition, by mentoring the younger generation to appreciate their heritage.

Lalong wished him well and prayed God to continue to grant him good health, divine protection and wisdom. (NAN)

