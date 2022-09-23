Lalong felicitates Anglican Archbishop at 67

By Patience Aliyu

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau, has congratulated Rev. Benjami Kwashi, the Anglican Bishop of Jos on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Lalong’s goodwill message is contained in statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Friday in Jos.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of the archbishop to the progress of Plateau and his administration.

“I rejoice with the highly revered clergyman on the special occasion of his 67th birthday.

“It is indeed a moment to give glory to God for sustaining him over the years.

“I commend the resilience, faith and passion of Archbishop Kwashi in propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ and sharing God’s love to people.

“Especially to those of diverse backgrounds including the less privileged and the downtrodden.

“I thank God for giving Archbishop Kwashi the heart to respond to the needs of others through philanthropic activities.

.

“As well as mentoring the youths by constant engagements, counselling and other special activities” he said.

Lalong also thanked the Archbishop for constantly praying for the government of Plateau as well as offering words of wisdom, which he said has helped in enabling the administration fulfil its mandate to the people.

The governor, therefore, wished him long life, good health, God’s protection and happiness in the years ahead.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

