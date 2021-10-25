Lalong eulogises late wife of former Plateau Speaker

) Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong has eulogised Mrs Ann Daika, the late wife of former Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly.

The Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau state, Dr Makut Macham, said this in a statement in Jos on Monday.

According to the statement, Lalong heaved his eulogies while speaking at the 40th day Thanksgiving Mass for the decease, whom he described as a woman who had great attributes of patience, love, humility and fear of God.

He said though her death is painful, her testimony remained very inspiring as affirmed by her husband, children and many people who benefited from her generosity.

The governor, according to the statement, said as a former legislator, he was aware of the role the late wife of the Speaker played to support her husband in his political career.

He urged the family to ensure that her legacies continue to endure as she lived a Godly life and served humanity.

In a sermon, Parish Priest of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Polycarb Lubo, said death is inevitable and provides an opportunity for people to reflect on their lives and make necessary adjustments that will guarantee eternity.

In his remarks, husband of the deceased, George Daika, described his late wife as a pillar who carried the weight of the challenges he encountered in life.

Daika said her death was a big loss, adding that her conduct was exemplary as she left a great legacy of love, service and sacrifice. (NAN)

