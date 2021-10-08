Lalong dissolves local government councils

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has dissolved the 17 Local Government Councils in the state, following expiration of their tenure.

Lalong directed that theyshould hand over affairs of the Councils to their Directors of Personnel Management by Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Press & Public Affairs to the governor of Plateau state, Mr Simon Macham.

Lalong in the statement appreciated the chairmen and councillors for serving the people meritoriously and doing their best to improve the lives of the citizens at the grassroots.

While wishing them the best in their future endeavours, he urged them to continue to offer their services to the socio-political development of the State.

Lalong thanked them for their support and collaboration toward ensuring the success of his administration through many projects and programmes cited in their various local governments.

The governor called on citizens to ensure that the elections scheduled for Saturday were conducted freely and without any incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC has announced its preparedness to conduct elections in the 17 local government councils of the state on Oct. 9, in 325 Wards and 17 LGAs.

NAN reports that the last local government election in the State was conducted on Oct. 10, 2018, the chairmen were sworn in on Oct. 11, 2018 for a three-year tenure. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...