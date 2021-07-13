Lalong decries falsification of age in Civil Service

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has decried the falsification of age by workers in the civil service, to extend the due date of their retirement.



The governor condemned the trend at the inauguration of the chairman of the Plateau Civil Service Commission, 12 political appointees and other key statutory government functionaries on Tuesday at Government House Jos.



The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports those inaugurated includes : Mr Luka Fwangyil, Chairman Civil Service Commission, Mr Rindam Lar, Auditor-General, Mr Arlat Dasogot, Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service and Ms Kiyennah Mizim, Chairman, Disability Commission among others.



He said the action was obstructing the employment of teeming youths in the state, who are yearning to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“Even with deaths, elevation to the federal government and retirement, the amount we pay as salaries for civil servants still remain the same for several years.

“The situation made me to set up a committee to look into the issue because there were no vacancies to engage youths we had interviewed for employment in the service,” he said.



The governor said the inauguration of the chairman of the commission and other appointees, would ensure doors of opportunities are opened to engage youths in the service, who are technology savvy.

He expressed hope that the chairman of the commission would also ensure the removal of ghost workers in the service, while making it more effective, result-oriented and accountable.



“Greater accountability and transparency is also being pursued in the civil service through the Bank Verification Number (BVN) to track those who are shortchanging government.



“Already, about 532 names have been removed from government payroll after an initial investigation, which revealed inconsistencies in their records.

“Some had falsified their age or tampered with their records. Others could not appear to answer queries on such records.



” Further verification is being carried out by the high-powered committee under the leadership of former Secretary to Government of the State, Nde John Gobak,” he said

Lalong said the appointees were selected based on their pedigree, track record of service, diligence and competence in the public service and private sector and urged them to be patriotic and selfless in discharge of their duties.



“You must refrain from abusing your offices and also shun any act of corruption, favouratism and nepotism. The civil service is not a religious organization, political party or ethnic entity.

” You must be professional and fair to all according to the extant laws and regulations guiding your agencies,” he said.



While assuring the appointees of government support in discharging their duties , Lalong said any appointee defaulting from the oath of office would be removed and where necessary prosecuted for abusing public trust.



Responding on behalf of the appointees, the chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Mr Luka Fwangyil, assured Lalong of their commitment towards achieving the set target.



He said that alteration of personnel records would no longer be tolerated while diligence and productivity would be rewarded.(NAN)

