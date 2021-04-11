Lalong criticises killing of miners in Jos South

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has criticised the killing of eight miners an attack at a site Kuru, Jos South Area.

The governor, a by his Director of and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, Saturday Jos described the incident as an attempt to destabilise the state.

He said the act by the criminals was to create fear the state saying that government not condone such attacks innocent people.

He directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act, which is a threat to the substantial peace being enjoyed in the state.

He said that the narratives of ‘unknown gunmen’ excuses no longer be tolerated from the agencies.

He also charged to assist law enforcement agencies with intelligence gathering criminal activities.

He said that they should do so through existing structures such as the traditional institutions, community police constabulary, vigilance groups and other associations.

Lalong with the families of those killed and those who injured during the attack. (NAN)

