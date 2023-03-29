Lalong congratulates President elect, Tinubu at 71

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has felicitated the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 71st birthday.

Lalong described the president-elect as a man of integrity and compassion, whose commitment to service was legendary and well appreciated.

He showered accolades on the celebrant, in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos.

He congratulated him for witnessing another birthday in good health, God’s favour and the elevation arising from the recent general elections, where Nigerians gave him the mandate to serve them for the next four years.

The governor, also Director General of the All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council, eulogised Tinubu, saying he was a mentor who was passionate in harnessing the potential of his mentees.

“Asiwaju is a man whose life has been full of investment in the progress, development and capacity building for others.

“Where many have been raised and mentored to become great people in their fields of endeavour as well as in politics,” he said.

He urged him to continue to build people and devote his life to the prosperity of all Nigerians, which had been aptly captured in his Renewed Hope manifesto.

He said the recently concluded election was an indication that the president is a “people’s person,” who related with Nigerians without discrimination.

He said the birthday should also be a period of reflection for him on the task before him to serve Nigerians and attend to the immediate challenges of nation building.

Lalong prayed for his success and wished him God’s wisdom, good health and happiness. (NAN)