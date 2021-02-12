Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has congratulated the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Moulds Nig. Ltd., Chief Samuel Oyafemi, on his 80th birthday.

Lalong, in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Friday in Jos, described Oyafemi as an accomplished Nigerian entrepreneur.

He further extolled him for impacting in the infrastructure development of Nigeria, through professional execution of projects on road construction and other engineering works.

He noted that Oyafemi’s entrepreneurial outlets were contributing in boosting economic activities across the country.

According to him, it is also shoring up development, through creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youths and embarking on corporate social responsibility projects.

The governor appreciated Oyafemi’s passion for the peace, security and stability of the state, where he had resided for many decades.

He urged the elder statesman to continue offering his wise counsel to the government and mentoring of the younger generation.

He wished him many more years of good health, God’s protection and wisdom.(NAN)