Lalong congratulates newly-promoted military officers from Plateau

) The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has congratulated the newly-promoted military officers from Plateau state.



Lalong’s congratulatory message was made available to the press in a statement signed by Makut Macham, the

Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor, on Monday in Jos.



The governor said that he was excited over the promotion of more senior officers in the Nigerian Armed Forces from Plateau State who are among the 235 Generals, Rear Admirals, Air Vice Marshals (AVMs), and others promoted across the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force recently.



Among them are two Major Generals, ES Buba and GM Mutkut; one AVM PD Masiyer; Rear Admiral AD Bingel and others promoted to ranks equivalent of Brigadier Generals.



Gov. Lalong, who described their promotions as the will of God, said the promoted officers also played their roles in making the will of God possible in their lives by serving the nation with diligence, honesty, patriotism and selflessness.



The Governor said he was not surprised by their elevation as they were selected for this well-deserved promotions because they have remained consistent and focused to their call since joining the various services.



“While we relish in this moment of joy, I wish to remind you that this is another responsibility that you must discharge with loyalty and the highest sense of duty.



“It is now time to redouble your efforts to justify this promotion as you serve the nation and support the Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs to carry out the mandate of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and dealing with all threats to national security,” said the governor.



Lalong also challenged the officers to sustain the long tradition of gallantry and patriotism, established by their predecessors in the Nigerian Armed Forces, by raising the bar especially now that Nigeria is confronting various security challenges orchestrated by insurgents, terrorists and other violent criminals that want to destabilise the peace, unity and economic prosperity of the nation.



“As Ambassadors of Plateau State, you should do your best to sustain the rich legacy of bravery, excellence, discipline, loyalty and honesty that Plateau sons and daughters have established within the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the years in order to motivate and inspire the upcoming generation.



“We shall continue to pray for you and support you as you give your very best to the nation and by extension Plateau State at this very crucial moment of our history,” he said.



Lalong also appreciated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for approving the promotions.



He also appreciated the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs for ensuring that all those promoted were treated on merit. (NAN)

