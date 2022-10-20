Lalong congratulates new CMD of JUTH

By Martha Agas

Gov., Simon Lalong, of Plateau has congratulated the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH)

Dr Pokop Bupwatda on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lalong congratulated the new CMD in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham on Thursday in Jos.

The governor said that Bupwatda’s appointment was based on merit, his track record of service in the hospital and also in his career as a medical personnel.

Lalong noted that the new CMD had built a good relationship with his colleagues across the various fields of the medical profession, adding that he had demonstrated competence and capacity in managing human and material resources.

Lalong urged Bupwatda to critically evaluate the current state of the hospital and work toward improving its efficiency, service delivery and manpower.

He described JUTH as the foremost tertiary health institution in the state, which should continue to build more synergy with state-owned and private health institutions aimed at improving the health of Plateau residents.

He said that the recent approval for the establishment of National Orthopaedic Hospital in Jos, as well as a Federal Medical Centre Wase and plans to establish teaching hospital for the state University would greatly benefit from a partnership with JUTH.

He assured him of his support and urged him to do his best in ensuring that the National Cancer Centre recently approved by the President to be domiciled in JUTH took off smoothly .

He added that the centre should become the reference point for such treatment in Nigeria and beyond.

He wished him a successful tenure and wisdom in his discharge of duties to take JUTH to higher heights.(NAN)

