Lalong congratulates Long Gamai at 68

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated the Long Gamai of Shendam, Miskoom Martin Shaldas III, on his 68th birthday.

Lalong, in a congratulatory message on Friday rejoiced with the traditional ruler on his birthday anniversary and prayed God to continue to grant him good health, peace and protection.

He praised the Long Gamai ,who is the Vice-Chairman of the State Council of Traditonal Rulers and Emirs, for his leadership qualities ,which according to him,had facilitated development in his domain and the entire state.

Lalong also commended the first class ruler “for being a Pillar of Support for the consolidation of peace and harmonious relations in Plateau”.

He described the traditional ruler as an advocate of the promotion of entrepreneurship, productivity and youth empowerment in the state.

He expressed appreciation to the celebrant for always availing himself to offer counsel and guidance to government on key issues through the traditional council and other channels, especially at difficult times.

The governor said the Long Gamai had always demonstrated leadership through his efforts at mobilising, advocating and enlightening the public on matters that affected their well being .

He also praised the efforts of the traditional ruler on preventive guidelines for COVID-19 and community policing to address security challenges in the state.(NAN)