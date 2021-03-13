Lalong congratulates Jang at 77

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, congratulated immediate predecessor, Jonah Jang, on the occassion of 77th birthday anniversary.

Lalong felicitated with Jang a statement by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday Jos.

He described the former governor as a patriotic who continued to serve the country and Plateau with passion and commitment.

Lalong eulogised the celebrant, saying he contributed immensely at different responsibilities during career the Airforce and also in his service as Governor of Plateau and senator of Plateau North, other responsibilities.

He urged the elderstatesman to continue to offer his of wisdom and experience toward the development of and the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Air Comdr. Jonah Jang, was born on March 13, 1944.

He served as the as the military governor of Benue and former Gongola .

Jang also served as the governor of Plateau from 2007 to 2015 and was senator of Plateau North from 2015 to 2019. (NAN)

