Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has congratulated his immediate predecessor, Jonah Jang, on the occassion of his 77th birthday anniversary.

Lalong felicitated with Jang in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos.

He described the former governor as a patriotic Nigerian who has continued to serve the country and Plateau with passion and commitment.

Lalong eulogised the celebrant, saying he contributed immensely at different responsibilities during his career in the Nigerian Airforce and also in his service as Governor of Plateau and senator of Plateau North, among other responsibilities.

He urged the elderstatesman to continue to offer his wealth of wisdom and experience toward the development of Plateau State and the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Comdr. Jonah Jang, was born on March 13, 1944.

He served as the as the military governor of Benue and former Gongola States.

Jang also served as the governor of Plateau from 2007 to 2015 and was senator of Plateau North from 2015 to 2019. (NAN)

