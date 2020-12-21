Lalong congratulates ITF DG at 60

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Sir Joseph Ari, the Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on his 60th birthday celebration.

Lalong felicitated Ari in a message by Dr Makut Macham, his Director of Press and Public Affairs, on Monday in Jos.

Lalong described Ari as a patient and silent achiever, who had positively contributed to growth and development of Plateau and Nigeria in general.

He said Ari had judiciously utilised the positions God had offered him over the years to make positive impact in the lives of many.

The governor said as DG ITF, Ari had exhibited good leadership qualities that had placed the Fund as one of the leading agencies that had created job opportunities for the youth through skills.

“His performance as Director General of the ITF is not surprising because he has exhibited dexterity, diligence and loyalty in the various offices he held within the State before joining the ITF and eventually appointed to head it.

“He has since turned around the fortunes of the organisation and repositioned it for higher job creation and manpower development,”Lalong said.

The governor said that the Rescue Administration had continued to benefit from the partnership and col

laboration with the ITF in fulfilling its mandate of economic empowerment through training of many youths and women in various vocations, thereby curbing unemployment.

Lalong wished Ari more years of God’s protection, divine health and favour, and urged him to continue to use every opportunity to reach out to persons in need as he had done the past. (NAN)