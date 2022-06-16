Lalong congratulates ex- perm. sec, Alkali @ 70

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Mr John Alkali, the former permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Mr John Alkali on his 70th birthday.

Lalong felicitated with Alkali in a statement by his spokesperson , Dr Makut Macham on Thursday in Jos .

He described him as a thoroughbred who distinguished himself in his career and rose to the pinnacle of the civil service.

“Alkali contributed a lot to the development of Plateau and Nigeria at various times when he held positions of responsibility in the areas of public building, town planning and city management.

“During those periods, he brought in innovations and ideas and worked with other stakeholders to actualise government initiatives,” he said .

The governor acknowledged Alkali’s contributions to the growth of democracy, particularly through his active participation at various times when he contested elections and assisted in building party structures.

The governor urged him to continue to be patriotic and selfless as he mentored the younger generation.

He wished him more years of God’s blessings, good health and divine protection.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

