Lalong congratulates deputy, Prof. Tyoden @70

Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, on his 70th birthday. Lalong in a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Tuesday in Jos, described Tyoden as an achiever and accomplished gentleman. He said he was delighted to join family, friends and associates of the academic guru in celebrating his achievements over the years.

“Without doubt, you have distinguished yourself as a scholar of repute, university administrator and patriotic politician who has exhibited high sense of diligence, loyalty and excellence in all your assignments. “As deputy governor of Plateau, you have not only worked hard to uplift our people, but also contributed immensely to the success of the Rescue Administration by deploying your vast knowledge and wealth of experience,” he said. The governor said Prof. Tyoden’s attributes of honesty, humility and selflessness were well acknowledged within and outside the country, saying the gesture had endeared him to many people.

He said that Plateau was continuously benefiting from his wealth of experience, wisdom and goodwill in development challenges, particularly in the combat of the Coronavirus pandemic. Lalong prayed God to grant Tyoden good health, divine protection and peace. Prof. Tyoden, a Professor of Political Science and educational administrator, was born on Sept. 22, 1950. He was the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos from June 12, 2006 to June 11, 2011. He was elected as Deputy to Gov. Lalong on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 (NAN)

