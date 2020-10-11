Lalong Congratulate Prof. Atu @61

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has congratulated the Secretary to Government of the State (SGS), Prof. Danladi Atu, on his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Saturday, the Governor described the celebrant as a patriotic son of Plateau State.

He said Atu has continued to devote his energies and intellectual capabilities to the service of the State and the nation at large.

Lalong said the SGS has in the last one year provided meaningful coordination for the smooth operation of the state government, particularly in responding to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, which altered the phase of governance and service delivery.

He said Atu’s diligence in duties ensured that the administration delivered on its mandate, leaving lasting legacies for the people of the State.

Lalong urged the celebrant to remain focused and continue to consider the interest of the State paramount in his duties as well as mentor younger professionals in the public service.

He said the gesture will build the capacity of the State to made progress, while wishing him more years of peace, good health and happiness.

Prof. Atu was born on October 10, 1959. (NAN)