Gov. Simon Lalong of state, has condoled with of Hon. Haruna Maitala, member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency at National Assembly, who died along with his son and two aides, in an auto accident, on Friday.

governor who visited residence of deceased, on Sunday, in Jos, described the death of the lawmaker, who on his way to attend the wedding of his son, as tragic and painful.

He urged to accept death of legislator in good faith, and consider it as an act of God, saying that Maitala had done his best in his various endeavors, while charging those he left to continue his legacies of kindness, love and sacrifice

Also speaking, the visit, the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo, said Maitala a lover of peace and a philanthropist, who served his constituency and the state with passion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor accompanied on the visit the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Secretary to the state government, Prof. Danladi Abok Atu, and some members of his cabinet.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased. (NAN)

