Lalong condemns Sunday killing in Plateau

January 3, 2022



Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condemned the killing of persons on Jan. 2 in Rafin Bauna in the Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The ’s condemnation of the act is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.

Lalong said the attack another callous attempt by the of peace begin the new year with violence.

He warned that the state government would resist such attempts with all resources available it.

The noted that the victims were on their way from Dutsen Kura Rafin Bauna when they were ambushed and killed by assailants now at large.

He directed security agencies to the perpetrators and conduct thorough investigation into the incident ensure that the assailants were arrested and brought justice.

Lalong said that government committed dealing with criminals and their activities, warning criminals, including kidnappers, leave Plateau as anyone caught and convicted for kidnapping would face death penalty.

He smpathised with the families of the victims and assured them of justice, adding that government would increase its fight against crimes, especially kidnapping which had a greater peace and security in the state. (NAN)

