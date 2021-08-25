Lalong condemns attack in Jos North LGA

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condemned an attack perpetrated on Tuesday night at Yelwa Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state during which lives were reportedly lost and properties destroyed.

Lalong made the condemnation in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos.

He described the act as barbaric, disclosing that security agencies had already arrested ten suspects in connection with the attack.

He said the arrest was to intensify efforts at tracking down the other assailants and their sponsors and bring them to justice.

According to the statement, the governor is furious over the attack which security reports indicated that it was carefully planned and executed.

He further said that the bridge linking the community was said to have been destroyed in order to deny security agencies access to the area during the attack.

Lalong sympathised with the people affected by the incident and called for calm, while assuring them that they would get justice.

He warned criminals to desist from perpetrating evil acts saying that they would be pursued, arrested and dealt with, no matter how long the investigation would take.

He said that his administration would not allow the reign of terror to persist and rubbish all the investments made in restoring peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has praised the gallantry of security forces that successfully engaged and neutralised six criminals that belonged to a kidnapping syndicate of innocent people in Mangu Local Government Area.

According to the statement, troops from Operation Safe Haven and the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) engaged the bandits in response to distress calls.

Lalong expressed his deep condolences to the Nigeria Police and families of the Police Officer and Member of the Vigilante who lost their lives during the operation and assured them of Government support.

He vowed to make Plateau uncomfortable for criminals.(NAN)

