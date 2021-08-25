Lalong condemns attack in Jos North LGA

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condemned an attack perpetrated on Tuesday night at Yelwa Zangam community Jos Local Government Area of the state during which lives were reportedly lost and properties destroyed.

Lalong made the condemnation a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday Jos.

He described the act as barbaric, disclosing that security agencies had already arrested ten suspects connection with the attack.

He said the arrest was intensify efforts at tracking down the other assailants and their sponsors and bring them justice.

According the statement, the governor is furious over the attack which security reports indicated that it was carefully planned and executed.

He further said that the bridge linking the community was said have been destroyed order deny security agencies access the area during the attack.

Lalong sympathised with the people affected by the incident and called for calm, while assuring them that they would justice.

He warned criminals desist from perpetrating evil acts saying that they would be pursued, arrested and dealt with, no matter how long the investigation would take.

He said that his administration would not allow the reign of terror persist and rubbish all the investments made restoring peace the state.

Meanwhile, the governor has praised the gallantry of security forces that successfully engaged and neutralised six criminals that belonged a kidnapping syndicate of innocent people Mangu Local Government Area.

According to the statement, troops from Operation Safe Haven and the Nigerian Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) engaged the bandits response to distress calls.

Lalong expressed his deep condolences to the Nigeria Police and families of the Police Officer and Member of the Vigilante who lost their lives during the operation and assured them of Government support.

He vowed to make Plateau uncomfortable for criminals.(NAN)

