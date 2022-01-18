Lalong commiserates with NCPC boss over loss of mother

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commiserated with Rev. Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), over the loss of his mother, Ngo Zimi Pam.

The governor conveyed his condolence in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham in Jos on Tuesday.

Lalong described the deceased as a devout Christian and a community leader who invested a lot in raising her children and others in spite of so many difficulties she experienced in life.

He said the death of the matriarch was a huge loss to her immediate community, Tahei of Gyel District in Jos South Local Government and the state as a whole.

He condoled the family and urged them to take solace in God as she died at a ripe age, leaving behind great enduring legacies.

Lalong urged her children to ensure that they carry on with the lessons of love, humility, hard work and tolerance which she demonstrated and taught them.

He also prayed to God to grant her soul eternal rest and comfort her family and loved ones. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

