Lalong commends Plateau elder statesmen on peace initiatives

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended elder statesmen in the state for their peace initiatives to promote harmonious co-existence among different groups in the state .

The governor commended them during a condolence visit to commiserate with the family of an elder statesman and grassroots politician, Alhaji Yusuf Tim-Tim on Saturday in Jos.

He said that the elder statesmen had been supporting his administration and other government by fostering unity in the state.

He described the deceased as a peace-loving man, grassroots mobiliser and counsellor.

Responding, a relative of the deceased, Alhaji Babayo Tim-Tim, thanked the governor for the visit.

He said that the governor would not be forgotten in the history of Plateau for his peace initiatives and administration of justice to all, irrespective of ethnic or religious differences.

He prayed for greater opportunities for him and the progress of Plateau and the nation.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased died at age of 101 years.(NAN)