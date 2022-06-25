Lalong commends Gbajabiamila on welfare for the vulnerable

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended the Speaker House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, for advocating improved welfare for the vulnerable.

Lalong made the commendation in a message to felicitate the speaker who is celebrating his 60th birthday on Saturday.

The message is conveyed in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos.

Lalong described Gbajabiamila as a unique politician whose passion for the weak and vulnerable has continued to drive him towards advocating for the implementation of projects and programmes to tackle poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“The speaker has provided purposeful leadership to the ninth assembly making it one of the most vibrant, proactive and committed to tackling critical issues that have remained unresolved in the polity for many years,” he said.

The governor thanked him for his fairness and all-inclusive leadership style, which has fostered harmony and cooperation within the House of Representatives.

He said that the action has ensured the continuity of the business of law making without set back.

He thanked the celebrator for his support to Plateau, particularly working closely with the Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris and other legislators from the state.

The governor enjoined him to continue to work for the good of the people which has been, according to him, his hallmark over the years.

He also wished Gbajabiamila many more years of God’s blessings and good health.(NAN)

