Lalong commends APC governorship primary conduct

The Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, says the succesdful election of Dr Nentawe Goshwe as the All Progressive Party (APC) governorship candidate for the state and other aspirants to positions, is the confirmation of unity among APC members.

He described their “clinching the tickets as a demonstration of the capacity APC to work together for the good of the party and the state as a whole”.

Lalong also congratulated them, describing the results as victory for the state APC family in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Friday in Jos.

“The outcome of the elections should be seen as a collective mandate which will bring members of the party together for the overall success of the APC in the general elections in 2023.

“The standard bearer and other aspirants that were not successful, should see it as victory for all as there are no winners or loosers in the exercise which is basically a family affair,” he said .

He commended the party officials, delegates, security agencies, media, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all stakeholders for their roles in ensuring that the process was conducted smoothly.

The governor urged them to sustain the tempo in the primary elections for House of Representatives and Senate holding on Thursday and Saturday.

The governorship candidate, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe, is former Benue Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

He was announced winner by the Chairman of the electoral committee Mr Habu Ajiya with 803 votes to defeat three other aspirants.(NAN)

