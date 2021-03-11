Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau, has assured Plateau people of the smooth take-off of the newly-approved Federal Polytechnic in Shendam Local Government Area.

Lalong gave the assurance while receiving the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Jos, on Wednesday.

He pledged that his administration would provide the required support for the process, saying that education was critical to shore up development in any society.

“If you invest in education, it means you are investing totally in the development of your nation,” he said.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving take-off of two additional universities in the state, saying Plateau has been benefitting from Federal Government programmes and policies.

“I just came back from Port Harcourt where the president performed the ground breaking of a rail line that covers many states in the North. Seven states including Plateau will benefit

when it comes to establishing new tertiary institutions. Plateau got three,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echonu, said the visit was a technical mission to assess the condition of sites for the take-off of the Federal Polytechnic in Shendam.

“There is a 10-man committee that would be meeting with officials of the state government on some of the policies and logistics issues that are required.

“They would go to the site and assess the condition of the sites and discuss on sharing responsibilities, depending on those areas, in what we consider facilities the state government should assist in providing,” he said.

He said the assessment includes access road to the location, power supply line for electricity and access to water supply.

Echonu said the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, on behalf of the President, commended Lalong on his peace efforts in Plateau and also for championing peace across the country.

He said the gesture would shore up productivity and economic activities, through the influx of investors in the state. (NAN)

