Lalong approves establishment of SARC, Gender Commission

By Blessing Odega

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the establishment of a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) and

a Gender Commission to provide crucial services for survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Rebecca Sambo, said this at a news conference on Friday in Jos,

ahead of this year’s celebration of International Day of the Girl Child.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day is annually observed on Oct. 11 around the world to empower girls and amplify their

voices over issues that affect their lives.

The day is also designated to eliminate gender-based challenges that girls face around the world, including child marriage, poor learning

opportunities, violence, and discrimination.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Digital Generation. Our Generation”, aimed at providing platform for the global community to

understand the disadvantages girls face online.

The commissioner, therefore, said that the centre, when established, would provide services to survivors of rape and assault.

She added that the state government had put in place measures to ensure that relevant legal frameworks, policies and international

resolutions protecting women and girls are implemented.

Sambo further said that the ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, through its AGILE Project, is addressing

the issue of constraints to girls’ participation in education via the provision of safe learning spaces.

According to her, the government will improve existing infrastructure to accommodate increase in girls’ enrollment, retention and transition.

She commended the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Regina Lalong, for advancing the course of the girl-child on the Plateau, particularly

in Information Technology and hygiene.

She also thanked the various Non-Government Organisations and Civil Society Organisations “for their partnership and unflinching

support to the ministry.”(NAN)

