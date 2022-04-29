Lalong appraises peace building efforts in Plateau

The Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, has expressed delight that robust engagement, dialogue and inter-faith activities are bringing closer the adherents of the Christian and Muslim faiths in the state to promote peace.

Dr Makut Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, quoted the governor as saying in a statement issued in Jos on Friday.He said the governor spoke during a dinner hosted at the Banquet Hall of the new Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, to break fasting with the Muslim faithful on Thursday.The statement said that the dinner was attended by Islamic religious leaders and their Christian counterparts.Lalong said that the breaking of fasting demonstrates the growing level of inter-faith dialogue among citizens of Plateau.“

We gathered across faith to demonstrate that though Ramadan is essentially a Muslim festival, other faiths also share in the solidarity and goodwill.“This is because of our common heritage within the Abrahamic faiths, besides, we are all created by God.“Recently, Christians marked Easter to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and during that celebration, many Christians reached out to Muslim brothers and sisters and celebrated together.“

We believe the same will apply as the Muslim Ummah concludes the Ramadan fasting and engage in festivities marking the event,” he said.He reiterated that his administration had invested time and resources in restoring peace and security to the state by tackling religious intolerance, bigotry and injurious preaching by some leaders and followers of both faiths.He added that through the Peace Building Agency and Inter-Religious Council, such efforts had reduced to the barest minimum the potential for religious crises.

Lalong stated that everyone had a duty to teach the younger generation the fear of God, faithfulness to faiths, respect for one another and protection of humanity from the dangers of evil.The statement said that the Emir of Kanam, Alhaji Muhammadu Muazu, commended the governor for sustaining peace initiatives which had continued to give Plateau a new perception and acceptance among Nigerians and non Nigerians.Muazu appealed to the governor to continue to build structures for lasting peace, particularly by installing traditional rulers whose stools were vacant, especially within the central zone to make it easy for government to be proactive in dealing with any threat to peace.

Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency, Yusuf Gagdi in the statement, called for more support to the governor from religious and community leaders as well as all citizens.

In his remarks, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau state Chapter, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, appreciated the event, describing it as a mark of brotherly love which was within the teachings of the Bible and the Quran.(NAN)

