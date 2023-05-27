Lalong appoints Rauta Dakok as new Head of Service

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of Barr. Mrs. Rauta Joshua Dakok as the new Head of Service, Plateau State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State.

He said Rauta Dakok is to take over from Engr. Sunday Hyat who has retired from service having reached the retirement age and also served a 4 months extension granted him by the Governor.

Untill her appointment, Barr. Rauta Dakok was the Permanent Secretary General Administration in the office of the Head of Service.

A graduate of Law from the University of Jos in 1988, Barr Rauta Dakok started work with the Plateau State Government in 1990 as State Counsel. She rose steadily holding various positions to reach the peak of the civil service where she served as Permanent Secretary in various Ministries.

They include Civil Service Commision; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Budget and Economic Planning; Finance; as well served as the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice.

She also served in several Committees, Boards and was involved in many crucial assignments of at the State and National levels.

Apart from serving previously as Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Plateau State, she is an active member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), and once chaired FIDA Plateau State Chapter.

The swearing in is scheduled for 1pm at the Governor’s Office, Little Rayfield Jos on Saturday 27th May 2023.



