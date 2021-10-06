Lalong appoints management committee on road traffic administration

Plateau’s Gov. Simon Lalong has approved the appointment of a seven-member Interim Management Committee on Plateau Road Traffic Administration and Vehicle Inspection for Jos and Bukuru metropolises.

The approval is contained in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, issued on Wednesday in Jos.

The committee is expected to ensure safe, organised and seamless road transportation within the metropolises as contained in the law establishing the Plateau State Road Traffic Administration and Vehicle Inspection Authority 2020.

The governor directed the committee to prohibit vehicles waiting or parking on specified highways and regulate the conduct of persons driving, propelling or in charge of, or riding any vehicle or animals on highways within the metropolises.

“It is to also prohibit illegal loading and off-loading of passengers or goods other than at designated lay-byes and parks within the cities.

“It is to restrict movement, parking, loading and off-loading of trucks and articulated vehicles on highways between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.,’’ he added.

The committee has the mandate to tow all abandoned vehicles on highways and identify and prohibit unregistered tricycles from operating within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis and impound them.

Lalong said the committee should identify and recommend suitable places for conversion into motor parks and truck terminals and also identify persons using unauthorised government number plates and prosecute them.

The committee has Mr Noel Pirinkwap as its chairman while the Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer of the state, Mr John Dayah serves as its Secretary.

Members of the committee are Mr Bulus Dagam, Mr Stephen Nyam, Alhaji Muhammad Isa, Alhaji Babangida Maihula and a representative of the Federal Road Safety Corp. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...