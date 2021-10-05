Lalong appoints 11 special advisers

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has approved the appointment of 11 special advisers to the state government, according to his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham.



The governor, in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, said the special advisers would be sworn in and assigned portfolios at a date to be announced.



The special advisers are, Mr Pam Gyang, Mr.Ezekiel Gomos, Mrs Philomina Lot, Mr Burki Gofwan, Mr Jonathan Mawiyau, Mrs Felicia Yakzum and Mr Diket Plang.

Others include Hon. Danladi Mann, Hon. Talatu Apini, Chief Michael Makwal and

Mr Kwamkur Vondip. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...