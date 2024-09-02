Lalong, APC stakeholders beg Tinubu to fill Plateau ministerial slot

Sen. Simon Lalong (APC/Plateau South) and All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Plateau have urged President Bola Tinubu

By Peter Amine



Sen. Simon Lalong (APC/Plateau South) and All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Plateau have urged President Bola Tinubu to fill the state vacant ministerial slot.

The stakeholders made the appeal during the APC critical stakeholders meeting in Jos on Monday.

Lalong, who is the APC leader in the state, said that since he resigned and moved to the Senate over seven months ago, Plateau has no representation in the Federal Executive Council.

The former governor said that they were all concerned that they have been without a minister for such a long time.

“It is not fair that Plateau has been without a minister for the past seven months.

“Whatever is the stumbling block, we want it removed so that we will have a minister because we are entitled to it constitutionally.

“I know the President is a democrat, and he listens to his people. I am sure, by the time he returns from his trip abroad, he will do something so that we will have a minister,” he said.

Lalong described the Plateau House of Assembly Speaker’s prolonged failure to inaugurate the remaining six APC members, who won their cases at Appeal Court as unconstitutional and unfortunate.

The senator, who was a two-term speaker of the assembly, said that he had never seen such an aberration in any state assembly across the country.

He urged the APC members to push for the inauguration of their colleagues.

According to him, anyone who refuses to do what is right, tomorrow what is right will not come to him or her.

Sen. Diket Plang (APC/Plateau Central) assured the stakeholders that National Assembly members on the platform of the party would be very productive.

Plang said that by so doing, they woo more members for the party.

He urged the party stakeholders and supporters to unite and win the forthcoming local government elections.

The Deputy Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Madaki Ajiji (APC/Jos East) solicited the support of members to enable the lawmakers succeed.

Ajiji promised that the APC lawmakers would continue to work for the interest of the state and the party. (NAN)