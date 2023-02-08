Lalong, Abdulrazaq, Gowon pay tribute to mother of AfDB president

By Ese Williams

Govs. Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Abdulrazaq of Kwara have joined sympathisers and well-wishers to pay tribute to late Mrs Eunice Adesina.

Mrs Adesina was the mother of Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the president of African Development Bank (AfDB), who died on Dec. 22, 2022.

The governors’ tributes are contained in condolence letters written to Adesina, copies of which were made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The governors described Mrs Adesina as a woman of great strength and character, who dedicated her life to serving her community and others.

Lalong said that certainly her demise had created a big vacuum in the entire Adesina family, particularly because of the labour she invested toward inculcating godly values in her children.

“Little wonder she left a legacy that still resonates among her children and others who benefitted from her benevolence and are excelling in various fields of human endeavours across the world today.

“While we share in your pain, I urge you to be comforted by the fact that she lived a Godly life full of humility, sacrifice of love and also gave her best for the good of her immediate community, Ogun State and the nation at large.

“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Plateau, and the Northern Governors Forum, I offer my deep condolences to you and the entire family.

“May God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort you and other members of your,’’ Lalong who is also the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum said.

In his tribute, governor Abdulrazaq said Mrs Adesina was an advocate for education and believed it was the key to unlocking the potential of Africa.

According to the governor, her tireless efforts to promote education and empower young people will be remembered for generations to come.

“She was a devoted mother who instilled in her children hard work, integrity and determination.

“Her deep love and guidance was a constant source of inspiration for her son Akinwumi Adesina as he rose to become one of the most respected leaders in Africa.

“In spite of her many accomplishments, Mrs Adesina remained humble, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her selflessness and generosity were an example to all who knew her,’’ Abdulrazaq said.

The governor prayed God to grant her eternal rest.

Similarly, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, retired also commiserated with Adesina over the mothers death.

He said, “this loss can be likened to losing a big chunk of yourself. One can say without equivocation that the height you have attained in life bears eloquent testimony to the fact that she was a great moulder of character’’.

“That she lived to grand old age to witness the landmark achievements of her offspring is great evidence of God’s grace not just upon her life but on the entire Adesina family.

“I pray that you and your family be comforted by God and that Mama’s soul finds eternal rest in the bosom of her creator. (NAN)