Lake Chad region: MNJTF explores areas of support from UK in fight against terrorism

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has been exploring areas of possible support from the United Kingdom (UK) Government in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad region.

This was disclosed in a statement Saturday by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information Office, HQ MNJTF N’Djamena, Chad.

According to Colonel Dole, the Force Commander (FC), MNJTF, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf accompanied by some staff officers held a meeting at Maiduguri on 21 January 2021 with Dr Katharine Brooks – First Secretary Political (Lake Chad Basin) and Lieutenant Colonel Bobby Gillespie – Deputy Defence Advisor at the British High Commission in Nigeria.

He said the meeting was geared towards exploring possible areas of interventions in furtherance of MNJTF efforts at degrading the terrorists and creating enabling environment for peace and development in the Lake Chad Region.

Dole said further that the meeting afforded the Force Commander the opportunity to provide insight on MNJTF operational capabilities, successes and challenges.

“Critical areas which were scoped for possible UK Government support to the MNJTF included Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC), Information Operations as well as Counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) capabilities,” the statement said.

The MNJTF spokesperson also disclosed that a follow-up meeting was held in N’Djamena on 22 January 2021, between the FC and Colonel Nick Abram, Commander Operation TURUS and British Military Assistance Training Team West Africa, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Nick Thom, the UK representative in the Centre for Coordination and Liaison. The meeting was a build-up on earlier discussions in Maiduguri with emphasis on areas for direct operational support.

The meeting presented an ample opportunity for direct interactions between operational staff of MNJTF and Operation TURUS, which was mutually rewarding and beneficial as it enhanced common understanding of the operational environment, Dole said.

In his remarks, the FC commended the UK Government for its previous support to MNJTF and the renewed efforts at enhancing the non-kinetic operations of the Force. He assured them of the commitment of the Force to remain resolute in discharging its mandate.

It would be recalled that the UK Government had supported the MNJTF in 2015 through the provision of vehicles, rough terrain motorcycles, power generating set of different capacities, dental equipment and communication equipment amongst other items.